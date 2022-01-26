SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 454.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $84,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.