SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

