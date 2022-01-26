SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 182,355 shares.The stock last traded at $102.80 and had previously closed at $102.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

