SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 1.8% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

