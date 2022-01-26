Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.