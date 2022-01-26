Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SPR opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
