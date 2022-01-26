Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPR opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

