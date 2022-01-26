Spore Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spore has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $4,530.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

