Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $240.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $380.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.13.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.74. 10,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,466. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $177.07 and a one year high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.25.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,253,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.