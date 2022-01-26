Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $184.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $177.07 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.91.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
