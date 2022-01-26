Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $184.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $177.07 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

