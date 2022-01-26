Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.98

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.98 and traded as low as C$45.01. Sprott shares last traded at C$46.98, with a volume of 102,365 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.56.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$51.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.