Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lifted by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Square comprises 3.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.26% of Square worth $281,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.94.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.11. 82,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,439,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.21. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.