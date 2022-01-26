Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQSP opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

