SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 350 ($4.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

