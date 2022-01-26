STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 400,447 shares.The stock last traded at $70.31 and had previously closed at $69.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

