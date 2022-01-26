STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of STAG Industrial worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 110.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,887,000 after purchasing an additional 74,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.