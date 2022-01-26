Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $188,410.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.20 or 0.06671313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,963.33 or 0.99938877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049177 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

