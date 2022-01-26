Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $716,240.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

