Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post sales of $176.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.70 million. Standex International posted sales of $156.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $709.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Standex International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Standex International by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

