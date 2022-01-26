Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $197,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average of $188.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

