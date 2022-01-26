Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 16,460 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

