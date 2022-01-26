StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

