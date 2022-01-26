Starlink (STARL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.02 Million

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Starlink coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a market capitalization of $167.23 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starlink has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

