State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 103,805 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.79% of State Street worth $354,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

STT stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

