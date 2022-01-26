STATERA (STA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.59 Million

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $94,957.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STATERA has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.37 or 0.06666970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,666.27 or 0.99802366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052830 BTC.

About STATERA

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,843,141 coins and its circulating supply is 79,843,140 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

