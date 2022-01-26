Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

