Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $33.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 12,122 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $725.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,387,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

