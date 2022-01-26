Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00011060 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $41.17 million and $3.37 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002671 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 10,420,035 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

