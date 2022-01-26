Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.03 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.03 billion and approximately $356.80 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00167583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00183239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00032013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,273 coins and its circulating supply is 24,821,852,645 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.