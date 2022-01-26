Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.06

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 7449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Get Stericycle alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.