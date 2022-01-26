Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

STER has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

STER stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,447. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. Research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $5,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $3,894,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $8,481,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

