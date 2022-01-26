Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
STER has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
STER stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,447. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $5,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $3,894,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $8,481,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
