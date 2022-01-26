stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

