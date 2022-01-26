Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SF traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.74. 19,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.