Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.71. Approximately 4,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 525,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after acquiring an additional 396,303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

