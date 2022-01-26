Stifel Nicolaus Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $95.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JD. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,813,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,200,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,221 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,854,000 after acquiring an additional 164,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.