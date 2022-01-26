STMicroelectronics (STM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM) recently:

1/25/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – STMicroelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €50.00 ($56.82) to €58.00 ($65.91).

1/17/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €43.50 ($49.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €52.00 ($59.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/13/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/7/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €40.50 ($46.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/7/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €40.50 ($46.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/8/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €44.50 ($50.57) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of EPA STM traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €38.61 ($43.88). The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €43.09 and a 200-day moving average of €39.11.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.