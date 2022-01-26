Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 26th (BRBR, BYND, FOUR, HAIN, HSY, MDLZ, NOMD, OTLY, RPHM, SMPL)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 26th:

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.