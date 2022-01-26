Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 26th (BRBR, BYND, FOUR, HAIN, HSY, MDLZ, NOMD, OTLY, RPHM, SMPL)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 26th:

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

