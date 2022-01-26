Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 26th (ADJ, ADM, AIR, ARL, B4B3, BA, GYC, HLAG, LEG, MSFT)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 26th:

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) was given a €11.10 ($12.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €128.00 ($145.45) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €28.30 ($32.16) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.50 ($11.93) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($29.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €300.00 ($340.91) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.00 ($176.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $320.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $360.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €62.00 ($70.45) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €160.00 ($181.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

