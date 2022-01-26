Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 26th (ADJ, ADM, AIR, ARL, B4B3, BA, GYC, HLAG, LEG, MSFT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 26th:

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) was given a €11.10 ($12.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €128.00 ($145.45) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €28.30 ($32.16) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.50 ($11.93) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($29.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €300.00 ($340.91) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.00 ($176.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $320.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $360.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €62.00 ($70.45) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €160.00 ($181.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

