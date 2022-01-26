Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 26th (BAM.A, BEP.UN, BLDP, CNR, EQX, GAU, GE, JDHIF, MG, SMT)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 26th:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a hold rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP). They issued a hold rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a buy rating. Raymond James currently has C$180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$168.00.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$10.75 price target on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the stock.

JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a C$106.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

