Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 26th (BAM.A, BEP.UN, BLDP, CNR, EQX, GAU, GE, JDHIF, MG, SMT)

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a hold rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a buy rating. Raymond James currently has C$180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$168.00.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$10.75 price target on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the stock.

JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a C$106.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

