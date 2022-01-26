Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 26th (HMST, HOMB, ICAGY, INDB, INLB, INMB, INSP, INSW, INVO, IQEPF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 26th:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Item 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Item 9 Labs Corp. is based in PHOENIX. “

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

