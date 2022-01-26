Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

About Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

