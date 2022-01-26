Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mesabi Trust Call Options (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,873% compared to the typical volume of 275 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 45.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSB traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 270,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.63%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

