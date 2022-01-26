StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STNE. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

STNE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 7,550,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in StoneCo by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 20,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

