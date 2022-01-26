StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Up 7.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.38. 292,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,238,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNE. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

