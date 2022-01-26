StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Up 7.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.38. 292,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,238,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
A number of research firms have weighed in on STNE. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
