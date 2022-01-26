Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.22

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $9.10. Storebrand ASA shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 5,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

About Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

