STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. STR shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 9,850 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

STR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of encapsulants, which is used to protect and preserve the circuit of a solar module. It offers its products under PHOTOCAP brand. The company was founded by John DeBell and Henry Richardson in 1944 and is headquartered in Enfield, CT.

