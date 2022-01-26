Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Strategic Education worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

