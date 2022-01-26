Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Stride stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Stride has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stride stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Stride worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

