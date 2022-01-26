Strike Achieves Market Cap of $84.19 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Strike has a market capitalization of $84.19 million and $3.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.20 or 0.00071567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,095,425 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

