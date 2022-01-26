Strong Market Capitalization Achieves $72.78 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Strong has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for $526.39 or 0.01370546 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $72.78 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.20 or 0.06887184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.20 or 0.99775282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050437 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

