Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.10

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $19.65. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 8,499 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

